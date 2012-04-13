ICGL
Passing thru from COS. Have to to find anything close to this place here. Selection, quality and knowledge outstanding. Sticky dense flowers, all 4 strains I picked up A+++. Get the caviar, wow.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
8 reviews
Passing thru from COS. Have to to find anything close to this place here. Selection, quality and knowledge outstanding. Sticky dense flowers, all 4 strains I picked up A+++. Get the caviar, wow.
My favorite dispensary. Because of the product and because of the service. Hate having to shop anywhere else really.
Best Flower In The Valley
GNS is a very friendly staff from Vilma at the front reception desk, to Eric, Blake, Darren, and the excellent staff of GNS. Located in a discrete area. You will be blown away with the 56 strains to choose from. YES, FIFTY SIX! Bubba Kush, Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Golden Goat, and their own strain, OGNS that are absolute fire. Top Shelf quality medicine if you're really looking for the best in the valley. Pre Rolls available. Ridiculous amounts of Concentrate from Shatter, Wax, Solventless, and CBD Oil that is 40-1. They have a great selection of edibles that vary from 100mg-500mg. Also have drinks and salves available and caviar. If you need medical attention, Green Natural Solutions has your back. Their saying is Expect The Best!, and it stands true.
Biggest selection anywhere!! The caviar is craazzy!! Most knowledgeable and caring dispensary I've ever been in. Never seen so many strains under one roof! Thanks Eric and Darren. The red couch makes it perfect!!
Really great place to shop in, especially if you're a member
I recommend their 710 shatter X)
Awesome atmosphere and great service love this place