dgrett420 on January 25, 2016

GNS is a very friendly staff from Vilma at the front reception desk, to Eric, Blake, Darren, and the excellent staff of GNS. Located in a discrete area. You will be blown away with the 56 strains to choose from. YES, FIFTY SIX! Bubba Kush, Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Golden Goat, and their own strain, OGNS that are absolute fire. Top Shelf quality medicine if you're really looking for the best in the valley. Pre Rolls available. Ridiculous amounts of Concentrate from Shatter, Wax, Solventless, and CBD Oil that is 40-1. They have a great selection of edibles that vary from 100mg-500mg. Also have drinks and salves available and caviar. If you need medical attention, Green Natural Solutions has your back. Their saying is Expect The Best!, and it stands true.