austinbrodie
Great Cannabis, always has a good deal going on and has incredibly helpful customer service that makes it a comfortable and easy spot to but cannabis from, Highly recommend
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
21 reviews
Great Cannabis, always has a good deal going on and has incredibly helpful customer service that makes it a comfortable and easy spot to but cannabis from, Highly recommend
Wow great flower! No moldy buds. Great strains.Wide selections of everything to include concentrates, tinctures, shatter, pre rolls, sweet rolls, edibles. And now all flower is $8 a gram with specials on halves and ounces!! Need to check this out. I'll be back!
Great Selection, Clean Store and Very Helpful with Competitive prices
dude has brown weed, top shelf had seeds in it smelled moldy, so I bought a pre roll cause it looked like a sweet grass no it wasn't it just had similar font on the tube, went to smoke it and from the first drag I knew it was pure trim.what they sell is not medicine it's a headache.
Friendly faces, clean building, full of dank. Refrigerated edibles, and frosty buds.
The owner is VERY knowledgeable and gives suggestions on what to try for what is ailing you. The shop is great, and everyone really seems to care about the patients. They have a good selection, and a nice shop.
Very knowledgeable on the questions i asked. Good and reasonable products.
I wish they would weight the product in front of you.
Go Natural has the hospitality of Oklahoma fun, friendly, and informational. But most of all Awesome Quality some of the best you’re gonna find.
Went in the other day. Great shop. Super friendly and helpful!