PBear1974 on November 15, 2019

For the most part it’s one of my top 10 favorite dispensary! James served us this evening and we’ve been taken care of by him before. He is a pleasure. I have not always been the nicest patron when they are out of what I ordered, or some other issue. He has dealt with my attitude and both times this happened he went above and buttering to make sure I left happy. He is a definite asset to the sales team here. Thank you James for making a potential bad experience great.