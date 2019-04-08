St.Patrick-9
This wonderful group of beautiful So sweet and adorable people (Adrianna) that know how to match their symptoms of aliment to the correct "flower" My whole life has improved I absolutely love my neighborhood pot shopp Thank You ♡♡♡
4.7
10 reviews
Fast and friendly service,great atmosphere, decent prices, knowledgeable staff, that's Goldleaf !
For the most part it’s one of my top 10 favorite dispensary! James served us this evening and we’ve been taken care of by him before. He is a pleasure. I have not always been the nicest patron when they are out of what I ordered, or some other issue. He has dealt with my attitude and both times this happened he went above and buttering to make sure I left happy. He is a definite asset to the sales team here. Thank you James for making a potential bad experience great.
Kind helpful service. A little pushy but this is sales so I understand. The one real negative was that the inventory did not match the menu. Nothing more disappointing than taking time to pick out your order and finding out that item is sold out. Other than that, its been 2 good visits so far.
Loving the daily texts with current flower stock. Thank you!
Great selection always. Love this place. Very knowledgeable people as well.
Paid for hi end flower and got junk
Great locale. Easy parking, nice safe area, easy to find.
Great staff and great selection
I came to this place and I was first in line and since it was my first time there they made me wait until everybody else was checked in before even giving me the paperwork. Nick At the front desk said that it’s because there was a “rush” of people, there were literally three people behind me. Needless to say I will never be back to this establishment again.