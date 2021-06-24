My first visit I picked up Sofa King and Northern Lights. Both excellent strains for nerve pain and anxiety! Northern Lights works great for day use and Sofa King works great as a night time strain. Mix the two 50/50 for a nice euphoric effect. The Ruby Mae BOLD infused prerolls are heaven on earth or as close as you can get if you're unrepentant like me! Roy was my budtender both times and I tipped him my visits. That last one was a blessing dude. Make good choices! Call me! 🖤💚