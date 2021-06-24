MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have a medical card? Switch menus to view the recreational items.
About this dispensary
Gold Standard Cannabis Collective
LOCATED AT 16TH & MEMORIAL NEXT TO SASSY'S. WE SERVE OUR CITY WITH PREMIUM CANNABIS, AT PRICES THAT COMPETE IN ANY TOWN. PROUDLY CONNECTED WITH SOME OF TULSA'S BEST GROWERS, PROCESSORS and VENDORS. EXCLUSIVE BRAND AMBASSADORS OF ALL "GasSack Boys" & "Organic Camp" MERCHANDISE. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, WE HOPE TO SEE YOU SOON!!! :) @octhelabel @happydispensaries on all social media platforms.
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 170
1615 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
License DAAA-EKLY-2SVI
ATMstorefrontUFCW discountveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
Photos of Gold Standard Cannabis Collective
22 Reviews of Gold Standard Cannabis Collective
o........8
December 3, 2020
I've enjoyed my visits and I've always been treated very well and have always bought great product at good prices.
L........8
July 21, 2020
My first visit I picked up Sofa King and Northern Lights. Both excellent strains for nerve pain and anxiety! Northern Lights works great for day use and Sofa King works great as a night time strain. Mix the two 50/50 for a nice euphoric effect. The Ruby Mae BOLD infused prerolls are heaven on earth or as close as you can get if you're unrepentant like me! Roy was my budtender both times and I tipped him my visits. That last one was a blessing dude. Make good choices! Call me! 🖤💚
E........y
June 12, 2020
Really good prices and very cool vibe. I will be back
T........n
December 19, 2019
I go here regularly...,Great staff and great deals, especially their carts!