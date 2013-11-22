Unbelievable organic bud quality and pricing. I have been to 40+ dispensaries in the Denver metro area and this place had some of the best organics, got the Gucci OG and this strain called GX, both were excellent especially the Gucci. There concentrate selection though not very extensive was priced fairly and was of high quality. Only reason I haven't been back is just because of the location, if I am coming back from Golden on 6th I never remember it's there. Very friendly and helpful staff and extremely nice and clean inside. Two thumbs up!