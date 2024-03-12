Golden Door Dispensary - Coming Soon!
dispensary
Recreational

Golden Door Dispensary - Coming Soon!

Jersey CityNew Jersey
216.1 miles away
37 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

Golden Door Dispensary is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned business located in Journal Square, Jersey City, NJ. The company is founded by Jersey City resident and Marine Corps. Veteran, Brett D’Alessandro. After serving in the Marines and finding the medical cannabis program to be immensely helpful in his own journey, Brett made it his mission to educate others about the beneficial healing powers of cannabis. The Golden Door Dispensary team is passionate about helping cannabis-curious individuals and cannabis connoisseurs find the best products for them. We look forward to serving you! Service to our customers and to the community, Educating on the safe use of cannabis products, and innovating to stay ahead of cannabis industry trends, to ensure we are providing our customers with the most cutting-edge product assortment.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
638 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Call 9737350949
Visit website
License RE000265
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalDisability ownedVeteran owned

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

1 Review of Golden Door Dispensary - Coming Soon!

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
