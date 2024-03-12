Golden Door Dispensary - Coming Soon!

Golden Door Dispensary is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned business located in Journal Square, Jersey City, NJ. The company is founded by Jersey City resident and Marine Corps. Veteran, Brett D’Alessandro. After serving in the Marines and finding the medical cannabis program to be immensely helpful in his own journey, Brett made it his mission to educate others about the beneficial healing powers of cannabis. The Golden Door Dispensary team is passionate about helping cannabis-curious individuals and cannabis connoisseurs find the best products for them. We look forward to serving you! Service to our customers and to the community, Educating on the safe use of cannabis products, and innovating to stay ahead of cannabis industry trends, to ensure we are providing our customers with the most cutting-edge product assortment.