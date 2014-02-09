Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
**Edit:
The place is very nice and the service is helpful 😊
Heady_Shready
on November 7, 2018
Came in to all the dispos in steamboat the other day. I was pretty impressed with golden leaf's product and the atmosphere was cool. really chill and the staff were definitly all high hahaha. id come back here if needed something that only they had. or if I wanna hang out with some heady budtenders haha
Anastata
on August 31, 2018
This was a great place! Extremely friendly, forward and helpful!
KarstenT
on May 27, 2018
Not a good experience, would never go back!
colehambek
on March 16, 2018
Great products especially the edibles
Pumpkinpatch
on November 6, 2017
First visit to a dispensary friendly staff comfortable environment good visit all around.
hashconnoisseur
on October 17, 2017
Best dispensary I've been to in Colorado!
Amazing products, people, and atmosphere.
keggmcmuff
on June 18, 2017
Great place, great staff. They never rush you, and are always helpful. They also have a great oil selection.
charlie08
on April 24, 2017
I like the products available. being from Vail area with plenty of stores you can see how steamboat prices are risen due to the limited stores in the area and possibly transportation prices but I'm paying $15+ more for the same gram of wax here than compared at I am at vail
Leeann915
on March 13, 2017
I am from Pennsylvania and this was my first experience and they were helpful in every way possible. Best experience ever,they made me feel comfortable and explained every thing.