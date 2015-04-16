notsellingpercs
Amazing budtender. Very quality product. Most likely my new go to.
4.7
10 reviews
beautiful store. service is top notch. online ordering is super convenient. best products.
Great place.
Good Chem is one of my absolute favorite dispensaries. Every one of their budtenders are very friendly and knowledgeable. Whether you're a new smoker or a veteran like me, these guys will always take the time to make sure you have what you need. So don't be afraid to ask questions. Today's Strain suggestion: Orange Wifi Pho Wax by Chronic Creations. This shit is 🔥. Great taste and fantastic high.
Received half a product for which I paid full price. Never returning.
Staff was very friendly and knowledgeable. and even though I played the "tourist". She showed me everything I wanted to see with a smile on her face and a great attitude made me feel very welcome!!! it was also nice to find that they have ice water hash and its 🔥🔥🔥🔥
You can’t go wrong with this place. Always clean, always friendly, always quality. I’ve met some really cool budtenders here who are always willing to share knowledge, provide recommendations, and more. These folks care about what they do and it shows. They recently lowered their ounce pricing to remain competitive while maintaining their high level of quality. Very cool.
One of my favorite dispensaries to go to, friendly service, great product and a neat and clean store.
Good Chem is by far my favorite place in all of Colorado. In my opinion they have some of the best selection of flower and concentrates. Sure, the price isn't always the lowest, but I'm not here just for good deals. I want to walk in somewhere and know that no matter what it is that I want, they've got it. I've been to all three locations around Denver but the Aurora branch is hands down the best. Every time I have been there I have been welcomed and greeted like the long time customer I am. The budtender who helped me this time was named Corrie, a girl with gauges and tattoos. She was very friendly and knowledgeable and seems to know a bit of everything in her store. Her attitude was friendly and she had a genuine looking smile on her face. As well as a great selection they have have grams of keif and cold water hash. I haven't found these anywhere else, and if I'm being completely honest is usually the reason I walk in the store. I will be back and I will definitely be back there again and again.
the staff is so nice. the girls name is corey (sorry if i misspelled it) but shes awesome. explained differences between the kinds of edible and strains. and they had awesome deals here too. the other girl had like blue/green hair and she was also so polite. she may not have been the person making any sales but she still did everythjng so could to help as well. great place.