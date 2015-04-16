AnneOrian on August 28, 2018

Good Chem is by far my favorite place in all of Colorado. In my opinion they have some of the best selection of flower and concentrates. Sure, the price isn't always the lowest, but I'm not here just for good deals. I want to walk in somewhere and know that no matter what it is that I want, they've got it. I've been to all three locations around Denver but the Aurora branch is hands down the best. Every time I have been there I have been welcomed and greeted like the long time customer I am. The budtender who helped me this time was named Corrie, a girl with gauges and tattoos. She was very friendly and knowledgeable and seems to know a bit of everything in her store. Her attitude was friendly and she had a genuine looking smile on her face. As well as a great selection they have have grams of keif and cold water hash. I haven't found these anywhere else, and if I'm being completely honest is usually the reason I walk in the store. I will be back and I will definitely be back there again and again.