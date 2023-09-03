You recently viewed
About this dispensary
GOOD DAY FARM - Independence (Med/Rec)
At GOOD DAY FARM, we believe in the right to pursue a GOOD day and, ultimately, a GOOD life. For us, this means providing the best plant medicine possible to support patients in this pursuit. Our products are grown with love and developed with care, always keeping GOOD people in mind. Whether you shop in-store or online, the GOOD DAY FARM team is here to guide you through all our GOOD cannabis products and help you find your path to more GOOD days.
Leafly member since 2021
Hours and Info (CT)
Photos of GOOD DAY FARM - Independence (Med/Rec)
Deals at GOOD DAY FARM - Independence (Med/Rec)
Industry Discount – 15% Off to cultivators and dispensary associates employed throughout Missouri. Low-Income Discount – 10% Off for low-income patients. New Patient Discount – 10% Off the first visit. 15% Off the second visit. Veteran’s Discount – 22% to retired or active military personnel. Wisdom Discount – 10% to seniors that are 65 years of age or older.
Discounts cannot be stacked or combined.
Pre-roll bundle-20% off ANY 5+ single pre-rolls (excludes super J's and all other infused pre-rolls)
(excludes super J's and all other infused pre-rolls)