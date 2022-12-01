GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett
GOOD DAY FARM is now serving the Kennett, MO community with an expansive medical cannabis dispensary menu that features over 30 premium flower strains, edibles & award-winning, best-tasting gummies, vapes, gear, concentrates, and topicals. With a wide variety of products available, our knowledgeable staff can help you find the perfect item to meet your needs. So stop by GOOD DAY FARM today and see how we can help you feel your best! GOOD PEOPLE. GOOD CANNABIS. GOOD DAY.