Alive with energy and excitement, St. Louis is home to the iconic Gateway Arch, toasted ravioli, and miles of trails, parks, and waterways to explore. At GOOD DAY FARM, we believe in plants over pills and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. Our mission is to give everyone that perfect “day at the farm” feeling and access to GOOD medical cannabis. GOOD DAY FARM St. Louis CWE has an expansive menu featuring over 30 premium flower strains, edibles & award-winning, best-tasting gummies, vapes, and concentrates. So come see us today and experience the GOOD DAY FARM difference!