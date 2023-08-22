Shop by category
GOOD DAY FARM - Texarkana
GOOD DAY FARM is excited to announce the opening of our newest location in Texarkana, Arkansas! GOOD DAY FARM Texarkana will offer an expansive menu featuring over 30 premium flower strains, edibles & award-winning, best-tasting gummies, vapes, gear, concentrates, and topicals. GOOD DAY FARM is passionate about cannabis and dedicated to helping you find the perfect product for your needs. We can’t wait to serve the GOOD people of Texarkana. So come see us today and experience the GOOD DAY FARM difference!
Industry Discount – 15% Off to cultivators and dispensary associates employed throughout Arkansas. Low-Income Discount – 20% Off for low-income patients. New Patient Discount – 10% Off the first visit. 15% Off the second visit. Veteran’s Discount – 22% to retired or active military personnel. Wisdom Discount – 10% to seniors that are 65 years of age or older.
Discounts cannot be stacked or combined.
GDF Summer Savings Bundle- 2 items 20% 0ff,. 3 items 30% off (store to choose items)