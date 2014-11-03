okietoker
I went here first when I was very new to weed and straight up told them I didn’t know anything about it. The staff were great and answered my many questions. Whenever I’m back in Colorado I will for sure be back to good earth meds
4.2
6 reviews
the owner of this store is rude, and is constantly rushing customers in and out. i asked about how they flushed their bud before harvest and for how many days, and was treated like i was trying to start trouble and asked unkindly just to make a selection and go. weed was terrible, so was the store and the employees seem downtrodden, sad, and like they can't wait to escape the store... which is the same way i felt while i was there. don't bother with the drive for such a subpar product and treatment.
I've been to GEM a handful of times and every single time has been great! They're extremely friendly and knowledgeable. The prices are very reasonable and they have a great selection of products to choose from. This is definitely my go-to dispensary.
This was the second dispensary I've ever been to, supremely better service, atmosphere, prices, and they have so many different strains that they grow on site. The people were so friendly. If you live in Pagosa, I'm sure you've figured out this is the best place to get your weed, but if you're here on vacation, I highly recommend Good Earth Meds. Definitely going back before I leave town.
I love everyone at Good Earth Med ~ there are no words for how wonderful the entire staff is ~ they are very knowledgeable and have help me understand CBD and CBN . About 6 months ago I walked in for help with my 26 years old nephew who has Cerebral Palsy and epilepsy and since then his life has greatly improved and has few seizures .... Thank you Thank you Good Earth Meds!!!! I will not go any where else :)
I suffer from chronic nerve pain in my legs and anxiety. In my state all marijuana is illegal so I went to Pagosa Springs to try marijuana to see if I could get relief. As a complete newcomer to cannabis, I had no idea what to buy nor how to use that medication. I walked into Good Earth Meds and was warmly greeted by the manager, Chris, at the front door. I was nervous, but Chris put me at ease and after I showed him my ID, he pointed me in the direction of the recreational room. In there the other manager, Brett, was so helpful. He answered all my questions about the different strains of bud, and the products they had like lotions and creams. I was a total newbie so I had a lot of basic questions. Brett was very knowledgeable and I felt comfortable asking him anything. I made my purchase and I'm happy to say I felt a lot better. I will be returning to Good Earth Meds every chance I get.