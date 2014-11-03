mama3613 on December 17, 2016

I suffer from chronic nerve pain in my legs and anxiety. In my state all marijuana is illegal so I went to Pagosa Springs to try marijuana to see if I could get relief. As a complete newcomer to cannabis, I had no idea what to buy nor how to use that medication. I walked into Good Earth Meds and was warmly greeted by the manager, Chris, at the front door. I was nervous, but Chris put me at ease and after I showed him my ID, he pointed me in the direction of the recreational room. In there the other manager, Brett, was so helpful. He answered all my questions about the different strains of bud, and the products they had like lotions and creams. I was a total newbie so I had a lot of basic questions. Brett was very knowledgeable and I felt comfortable asking him anything. I made my purchase and I'm happy to say I felt a lot better. I will be returning to Good Earth Meds every chance I get.