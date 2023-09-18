dispensary
Recreational
Good Grades - Brooklyn
Brooklyn, New York
217.5 miles away
In-store purchasing only
60 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Good Grades - Brooklyn
Good Grades brings you a New York State Cannabis Growers Showcase. The Cannabis Growers Showcase (CGS) initiative allows licensed cannabis growers and processors to showcase New York cannabis products to consumers at events where consumers can purchase those cannabis products from authorized retailers. Good Grades brings our carefully curated menu to Brooklyn, NY.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 3
1056 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
License OCM-CAURD-23-000007
ATMstorefrontrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of Good Grades - Brooklyn
Show all photos