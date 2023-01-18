Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

5g's/$20 - Mix & Match - 28g's/$80! Valid 1/20/2023 - 1/20/2024 5g/$20, or 28g's for $80! 10th Planet - by Bliss Cultivation - Indica-Hybrid - THC: 23.23% Banana Punch - by Bliss Cultivation - Indica-Hybrid - THC: 26.17% Gary's Wedding - by The Plant - Indica-Hybrid - THC: 23.49% Ghost Vapor OG - by Green Queen Farms - Indica-Hybrid - THC: 22.36% Platinum Sherbert - by The Plant - 50/50-Hybrid - THC: 20.46% MORE STRAINS COMING SOON! Cannot be combined with any other discounts.

BOGO OZ SPECIALS! 2 OZ's for on $140 / $160 / $180 Valid 1/20/2023 - 1/20/2024 BOGO Ounce Specials! Mix and Match different strains! 56g/$140(28g/$70) - MAC1 - by The Plant - Sativa-Hybrid - THC: 25.33% 56g/$140(28g/$70) - Biscotti X Sherb - by Demeter Gardens - Hybrid - THC: 26.51% 56g/$160(28g/$80) - Dosi Punch - by Green Queen Farms - Indica-Hybrid - THC: 29.40% 56g/$160(28g/$80) - GMO Cookies - by Panda Farms - Indica-Hybrid - THC: 26.14% 56g/$180(28g/$90) - Jealousy - by Demeter Gardens - Indica-Hybrid - THC: 21.14% 56g/$180(28g/$90) - LA Kush Cake - by Avant Gardens - Indica-Hybrid - THC: 27.95% MORE STRAINS COMING SOON! Not available for discount.

10% OFF for Veterans/Military and Seniors Valid 1/20/2023 - 1/20/2024 Present a valid military or veteran ID for 10% off your purchase! Also available to customers over 55. BE SURE TO REMIND YOUR BUDTENDER. Cannot be combined with any other deals/sales/discounts.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL 10% OFF(Everyday 9am-10am) Valid 1/20/2023 - 1/20/2024 Early bird gets the worm! 10% OFF your entire purchase during the first hour we are open, seven days a week! Cannot be combined with any other discounts.

MONDAYS: Munchies Mondays 15% OFF ALL Edibles Valid 1/20/2023 - 1/20/2024 All day Mondays our Edibles / Tinctures / Sodas / Sizzurp is 15% OFF! Cannot be combined with any other discounts.

TUESDAYS: All CBD/CBG/CBN products 15% OFF Valid 1/20/2023 - 1/20/2024 All day Tuesdays, all CBD/CBG/CBN heavy products are 15% off! Check our menu for product details! Cannot be combined with any other discounts.

WEDNESDAYS: 10% off OUNCES! Valid 1/20/2023 - 1/20/2024 Every Wednesday, all day long, every ounce on our Compassionate, Top, VIP, and Connoisseur shelves are 10% off! Inhale some Gorilla Breath, cut a cloud of Grapple Pie, or get lifted on some Super Boof! Dozens of strains included, all listed on our menu! (Does NOT include $50 or BOGO ounces, or flower from the 5g's/$20 shelf) Cannot be combined with any other discounts.

FIRE FRIDAYS: 15% OFF ALL VIP/TOP/Conno FLOWER!!!! Valid 1/20/2023 - 1/20/2024 ALL Flower on our VIP/TOP/Connoisseur shelves are 15% Off! Come get the best flower Salem has to offer!!! (On the menu, look for flower listed with 1., 2., or Conno before the strain name) Cannot be combined with any other discounts.

SHATTERDAY: 15% OFF ALL Dabs! 30% OFF White Label! Valid 1/20/2023 - 1/20/2024 Saturdays, Enjoy 15% OFF All Dabs, and 30% OFF White Label Extracts concentrates and cartridges! Check out our ALWAYS up-to-date menu for more information!!!! Cannot be combined with any other discounts.