I live in OP, I'm a straight hour away from this jount. I have my boyfriend take us here at least once a week. Honestly, I love this place. When I learned about it I was excited and rightfully so! This is my Pokémon, I am here to try all the flavors. I feel bad cause I left my street dude behind and now he's even spending his money here too. Love the guys, and the budz.