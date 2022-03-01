D........5
February 21, 2022
Verified Shopper
My husband and I have been a handful of times. The staff are always friendly and knowledgeable. We get the flower and pre rolls. Always enjoy the varieties.
A 100% Native owned and operated recreational cannabis dispensary with 2 locations on Native land. Our Gowanda location is on the Cattaraugus Territory of the Seneca Nation just 42 minutes south of Buffalo. Our Salamanca location is on the Allegany Territory of the Seneca Nation just 15 minutes from Ellicottville. No medical card or doctor’s recommendation needed. Ages 21 and up only.