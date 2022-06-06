I’ve been coming to Good Leaf pretty much since they opened. From the first time i’ve been there up until my last visit the staff has always been kind and answered any questions i’ve had. The product is always fresh and good quality. I’ve been to a few dispensaries on the rez, but I will keep coming back to this one and would for sure recommend you stop in for a visit!
very nice shop attendants trying to help assist your high. I brought my friend with me and he picked me out an indica strain strawberry lemonade cartridge the high was a good one smooth and relaxed 😌 like this place and this will be my go to dispensary for the foreseeable future
I live in OP, I'm a straight hour away from this jount. I have my boyfriend take us here at least once a week. Honestly, I love this place. When I learned about it I was excited and rightfully so! This is my Pokémon, I am here to try all the flavors. I feel bad cause I left my street dude behind and now he's even spending his money here too. Love the guys, and the budz.
Been here a few times, very nice and knowledgeable staff, good prices for a variety of qualities. Have good strains on special sometimes. Flower has been a bit dry sometimes. Nice clean tidy store. ATM's not always operating; bring cash if you can.
