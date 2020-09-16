N........k on October 4, 2020

From seeing the beautiful entrance, you walk into a most incredible space! You are greeted with a warm hello asked to smile for an ID verification, scanned in, asked to sanitize and welcomed in by an amazing reception! The "retail sales associate" was amazing and most helpful, it's a great change from dealing with "Budtender". Everything is so bright and clean! The cashier was great notified me to keep my packaging and receipt in case of any issues with my cartridge and that I have 5 days to report them. She gave no guarantees but assured me they would do their best if there is anything they can do. Great flower, Amazing Prices on EVERYTHING!