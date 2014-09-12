KenGroovyJr on August 13, 2019

I've been a member at Good Meds for over a year, and I am very sorry to have to say that things have gone downhill significantly in many ways. Their member benefits were the main thing that brought me there, though their flower selection was also impressive when I first signed up. Toward the end of the first year though, that selection seemed to dry up and more than once I left empty handed due to poor (if any) flower options. Just after I renewed my membership this summer, they completely changed their benefits system and reduced them at the same time they dramatically increased their prices. I just shopped there for what is likely the last time, as I found out yet another benefit was significantly reduced. Any and all "benefits" have been wiped out and then some by the price increases. Every person working there has been fantastic and I have nothing but positive things for every budtender I've met. What goes on behind the scenes, I don't know, but I'm one disappointed and no-longer-satisfied customer.