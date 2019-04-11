Eggnog Cornerstones Candies
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/31/2019
White chocolate candies with a eggnog flavor. 10mg per piece, 100mg per package.
No double discounts. Cannot be used with loyalty point rewards.
Doobie Tuesdays
Joints $1 - $2 off every Tuesday!
No double discounts. Loyalty points not applicable.
Wax Wednesday and Shatterday
$5 off all dabs over $30 every Wednesday and Saturday. Select cartridge sales as well.
No double discounts. Loyalty points not applicable.
New Lower Driftboat Prices!
Platinum Delight and Wifi OG by Driftboat now $10/1g, $30/3.5g, $60/7g.
No double discounts. Loyalty point rewards cannot be applied. While supplies last.
Hi-Burst Candies
Valid 12/4/2019 – 1/1/2020
Strawberry and Raspberry Lemonade flavored Hi-Burst candies by Northwest Cannabis Solutions, each piece infused with 10mg THC.
No double discounts. Cannot be used with loyalty point rewards.