River_exe420 on August 26, 2019

This is one of my go to dispensaries to go to. This is where i registered my medical paper work. Its a bit of a drive to get there from me but if you at the gorge amphitheater they have great stuff and it super close. WINNING!!!!! also there staff make for an awesome time the is such an eclectic team they can definitely take care of any need. I was look for "chernoybl" in a cart for the longest time and they ordered some in for me I was thrilled :). this last year has been wonderful, I even interviewed for a position a it was one of the best interviews i had ever been in. THEY ARE AMAZING PEOPLE! they know there products and can help me find what im looking for every time :)