June 25, 2018

This was our first visit ever to a dispensary and we chose GoodSinse after reading all of the reviews here for similar shops in Fairbanks. We spent some time learning as much as we could from this Leafly site so we had some idea about what to expect/do/ask our "budtender". The young lady that greeted us at the door was very open and friendly. She carefully listened to our questions and what we were interested in buying before making her suggestions. We felt very comfortable with her recommendations and made our purchases. Other customers came in while we were there and the whole atmosphere seemed very casual and friendly. The whole experience lasted about 15 minutes and we would consider returning to this same location without any hesitation. One thing I really liked was that this shop took the time to post their varieties here on Leafly. Only one other shop in the Fairbanks area has taken the time to make that info available here and they would have been our second choice, but we left GoodSinse with our mission accomplished. Thank you!