I love what you guys are doing! in house strain Blue Dream Haze has a great flavor and buzz! Can’t wait to see the retail expansion complete!
Wow! After slowly losing confidence in the weed scene in Alaska over the past few months, Brad and the product here restored my faith 100%. This is the ONLY place I have found in the area worth going to. MUCH better prices and MUCH better product than other stores! Small place, but not a problem as the service is fantastic and so is the bud. Feeling stupid for not going here sooner!
This was our first visit ever to a dispensary and we chose GoodSinse after reading all of the reviews here for similar shops in Fairbanks. We spent some time learning as much as we could from this Leafly site so we had some idea about what to expect/do/ask our "budtender". The young lady that greeted us at the door was very open and friendly. She carefully listened to our questions and what we were interested in buying before making her suggestions. We felt very comfortable with her recommendations and made our purchases. Other customers came in while we were there and the whole atmosphere seemed very casual and friendly. The whole experience lasted about 15 minutes and we would consider returning to this same location without any hesitation. One thing I really liked was that this shop took the time to post their varieties here on Leafly. Only one other shop in the Fairbanks area has taken the time to make that info available here and they would have been our second choice, but we left GoodSinse with our mission accomplished. Thank you!
I have bought a lot of flower from GoodSinse since they've first opened & almost every time the flower is so chemically it makes my mouth go numb and I cant smoke it. There's only a few things ive enjoyed getting from this location & that is the CBD Critical Mass, Green Crack, AK-47 and Northern Berry. I wont waste any more money buying anything else from this store. The people who work there are friendly but not knowledgeable about cannabis. The atmosphere is closed in and uncomfortable.
Took my mom here when she came to visit. Great Shop overall! A little on the small side but smells amazing as soon as you walk in. Has a great selection of buds, concentrates, pre rolls, and an extremely friendly staff. Got the Cookie Kush, smelled amazing, tasted good, and go the job done for sure. Would definitely recommend this shop.