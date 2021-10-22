Black owned. Women led. Equity first. A new dispensary on a mission. We are the physical manifestation of Black feminine resilience, power, and creativity. We are the advocates for those fundamentally oppressed by America's unjust criminal justice system. We are the future legacy of healers, hustlers, and history makers, diligently honoring the strong women who came before us. We are the promise of a brighter, more equitable future in South Central LA. We are Gorilla Rx. A visionary dispensary reimagining new highs for the cannabis industry. For today, tomorrow, and generations to come.