Welcome to our newest Anchorage store; Great Northern Cannabis - Tudor! Located at 2600 East Tudor Road, Anchorage, AK 99507. At Great Northern Cannabis, our goal is to support you through the adventures and challenges in life by elevating our community. Everything we do falls under this heading, our quality control, our friendly and educated staff, our community outreach programs, and so much more. We believe cannabis is a valuable part of our diverse and vibrant community. How can we help you live your best life? That’s a really great question! We’re so glad you asked. #ElevatingExcellence We know quality and consistency are vital to a healthy and positive experience, which is why we control our product from the very beginning through the growth cycle, processing, packaging, and distribution. You have peace of mind knowing you are always getting the highest level of products to elevate your quality of life. Our superior control measures are second to none in Alaska so that you can have confidence in your experience with our products. #ElevatingPeople Our staff are some of the most knowledgeable and approachable in the industry, and we love to help. Exploring cannabis for the first time can be an intimidating experience; we understand the hesitation. We are here to answer all of your questions, whether you are an experienced user wanting to explore or a new user trying something for the first time. There are no dumb questions. Just let us know what your goals are. Do you want to be more focused? We have something for that. Do you need to sleep better? We have something for that. Do you need to be more calm and less anxious? We can help you with that! #ElevatingAnchorage We work here; we live here; we raise our families here. Our roots run as deep as the permafrost, and we love and believe in our community. As individuals, we volunteer with local charities close to our hearts. #ElevatingInclusion We get it; there are times you never know what you’re going to get when you walk into a cannabis dispensary. When you visit us, we can promise a consistent, respectful, and positive experience. We look forward to meeting you and getting to know you. We love making sure you get what you want and need to be productive, relaxed, adventurous, focused, creative, and live life to its fullest.