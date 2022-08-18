The manager and staff at this location do not appreciate their customers. After messing up the order, the manager promised to make things right by offering me half off my next order only to suddenly charge me for the first time with an added $1.50 fee (which they never did before). What kind of place offers such a crappy discount for their screwup and then goes on to charge the customer for their own screwup? This place apparently. I'll be making my bigger purchases elsewhere from now on.