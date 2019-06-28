Follow
Great Northern Cannabis – Downtown
(907) 929-9333
159 products
Last updated:
Tangie' Matic One Gram
from DYZ Alaska
22.71%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tangi' Matic
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane 1/4 oz flower
from Tanana Herb Company
18.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane 1/8 oz Flower
from Tanana Herb Company
18.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane One gram flower
from Tanana Herb Company
18.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Nikiski Strain 1 Gram
from Greatland Ganja LLC
21.19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Nikiski Strain
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Gorilla Dawg 1/8 Oz
from Tanana Herb Company
18.06%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Gorilla Dawg
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Dawg 1/4 Oz
from Tanana Herb Company
18.06%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Gorilla Dawg
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Dawg One Gram Flower
from Tanana Herb Company
18.06%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Gorilla Dawg
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Katsu Kush 1/4 Oz
from Frontier Farmers
18.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Katsu Kush
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Incredible Bulk 1/4 Oz
from Black Rapids LLC
20.15%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Incredible Bulk
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Katsu Kush 1/8 Oz
from Frontier Farmers
18.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Katsu Kush
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.09%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Super Skunk ONE gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
26.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Cherry Punch 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Citrus Farmer One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
27.17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Jungle Apple 1 Gram Flower
from Frontier Farmers
22.11%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jungle Apple
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Super Skunk 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
21.29%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Orange Ghost One Gram Flower
from Great Northern Cannabis
27.79%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.88%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Tundra Berry One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
26.64%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tundra Berry
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Orange Ghost 1/4th Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Mimosa 1/8th Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.45%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Ghost 1/8th Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
24.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.42%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Cherry Punch 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Skunk 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
21.29%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.86%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa 1/4th Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
24.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake One Gram Flower
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.03%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) 1/8 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
19.86%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Lime Mac 1/8 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
19.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Bowser Creamsicle 1/8 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
15.06%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) 1/4 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
19.86%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Bowser Creamsicle 1/4 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
15.06%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Lime Mac 1/4 Oz. Flower
from R.C. Tinderbox, LLC
19.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Citrus Farmer 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Mimosa One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
24.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Chernobyl One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.73%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey Wax by Cold Creek Extracts
from Cold Creek Extracts
68.84%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
