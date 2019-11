gyatso2 on September 15, 2019

Watch out for dicey prices if you are from out of town. Visited the 4th ave. Store downtown. Store was clean, new and attractive. Both times I visited, prices on the pricing board don’t seem to apply as 5 $12 “ on sale “ prerolls turned out to cost $80! When I asked why the prices didn’t match the board , I got a mumbled response about tax or something. A second visit, same thing. The flower was excellent, but I don’t like the rip off prices. Buyer beware.