Green Acres Coffee House
Logo for Green Acres Coffee House
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

Green Acres Coffee House

Pittsford, MI
416.2 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
26 products | Last updated:

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Green Acres Coffee House

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
7505 E. Reading RD, Pittsford, MI
Send a message
Call 517-448-0849
License AU-MB-A-000019
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
8:30am - 9pm
monday
8:30am - 9pm
tuesday
8:30am - 9pm
wednesday
8:30am - 9pm
thursday
8:30am - 9pm
friday
8:30am - 9pm
saturday
8:30am - 9pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Open until 9pm ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit

Promotions at Green Acres Coffee House

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Green Acres Coffee House

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Green Acres Coffee House

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.