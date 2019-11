Cj420buddy on August 10, 2019

LOL OH MY GAWD - PLEASEEEE do not give this place your trust or money. First off, their prepackaged flour quarters are NOT all weighed at 7gs. I asked it to be weighed when I saw it. One of the containers came in under 7gs (it was not like super under but enough to not read 7.) But honestly that's not even what bothered me most. I have come in nearly every week for the last maybe 2/3 months tops. I directly told them I found them off leafly the very first time I came into the shop and the response was not "We do not offer leafly deals" or "look on weedmaps it's more accurate". And I specifically came in with deals I was seeing on leafly and mentioned them to the different budtenders. Again, never told to strictly look on weedmaps. Upon my visit today (even with the shorted product in the container), I was most upset about the girls/budtenders behavior. Like they are nasty people and must have bad hearts to have treated me the way they did when i was straight up in the right. Like bro, you advertised a deal. I dont work for you and know the ins and outs. Like what is wrong with you to shame a customer for wanting something to be honored you had on your own menu lol. Nowhere did it say on their leafly page that these deals are not a valid form I came in with the intent of buying pineapple express, the strain I've got nearly every visit. And it's been on "special" the whole time. At one point it was 7gs for $35. I got that deal but then I was told that just ended and they were giving it to me. Which was nice. Left a good tip on that trip. However, on leafly today, the price for pineapple express was the same it had been (7gs for $45) the whole time I'd been a customer of theirs beside the lower beginning price I was lucky to get. I showed her my phone and how it still had pineapple express for 7gs for $45. She just shrugged her shoulders then tried telling me that some daily deals can change in an instant and what I see as a deal on the site may not be valid when I get there. Lol what?!?! But it was no longer on special..... I stated that on leafly, the menu said it had been updated 7 hours ago. And the daily deals and texts are on there. She said (which was a lie lol) that they can only update it every 30 days lololololllll). But yet when I pulled up my phone on leafly the menu had magically changed from the time I walked from my car in their parking lot and to their back room. I then asked to speak with the manager who was apparently too lazy to get up because he just told the girl to give me the deal. Literally every girl budtender in there is a bully and should not work in a place such as this when they have no respect for returning and regular customers. Like you have to make others feel bad about themselves for something that isnt even their fault so you can feel better about yourselves? Lol okay I guess. In the end, yeah, I got the deal, but I had to ask three freaking times for a manager and go through two "nos" and a bunch of nasty budtenders yelling at me saying that it was my fault and I should have checked weedmaps. Right. It's my fault that YOUR MENU is not properly updated for a business that YOU are running. Like WTF? Blaming customers for your mistake isn't the way to go "martin". You lost my business for life and I will be sure to warn others of your false advertisement tactics and shorted product. Shame on you. Never again.