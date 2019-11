MixhaelDRe on September 24, 2016

This place is Heaven-sent for sure. They always have a truly impressive variety of products and the buds are absolutely top notch. The staff is super friendly welcoming and knowledgable. I can always find a stellar option within my budget, and they offer special promotions once a month ontop of a menu that offers such amazing options it should be framed and put in a museum. This is the place to go to find flowers that will make you (almost) want to turn your bong into a vase they're so pretty. Top notch flowers that are definitely the best you can find in LA.