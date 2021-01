I have shopped here many times and have always been happy with the quality of the buds. However on Friday, I used the online order app to buy 7 grams. When I arrived the guy said " I gave you a little extra because it was the last we had".... I expected a little shake but not over half of it, i felt like i had been to a different shop and town and bought the "shake special" My fault, guess i should have looked at it. It wont happen again.