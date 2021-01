By far the worst service and atmosphere of any dispensary in western Oklahoma. So far I have been to 19 dispensaries in western Oklahoma and this is the only one that will not allow you to smell or see the product up close. If I was Sunday extracts or Red Dirt Sungrown who are known for their quality, I would get as far away as possible from this place, and not allow my name to be destroyed by such poor behavior and poor management. I'm sure this place will not last. just one of many trying to make a dollar at the expense of even common courtesy.