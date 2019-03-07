Ty405420_tyree
really good selection of flower and super helpful. great prices as well
Thank you for the great review! We're glad you liked our product selection, price, and service, that's exactly what we're working for!
This is my third visit to the BB (1 north side, 2 campus corner) First time was ok stuff - turned into butter. Second time I got a sample of the top shelf White Widow from a nice gal last time, so I came back two weeks later for the same, but the fella reaches for a jar next to it (since it was nearly empty) then gives me White Widow#2 (says on the label.) It was nothing like the first top shelf which was strong, nice scent, and sticky. This #2 was so dry I could just crumble it up with my fingers into crumbs and it smells like soap when you light it up. It also gives me a headache, not a happy high. I suggest you dump whoever grew it. And I am sad since I bought an 1/8th. Otherwise, this is a really, really nice store and I love the decor. It is well stocked with good stuff which makes me a bit frustrated to get bad bud.
Thank you for taking the time to review Green Buffalo on Campus Corner. We did have two Top Shelf White Widows at one time from two different farms. We apologize for any confusion. We've had great feedback on both for different reasons. We apologize you had a negative experience with this particular strain, and we're ready to help find something that may work better for you moving forward.
Maui Wowie is my Shiz, if you’ve never tried it... Well, more for me!! 😁
Thanks for the review! It's one of the better known strains, but not as prevalent as you might think. We love it, glad you did as well.
Great experience friendly staff, great bud!
Thank you so much! Quality Products/Quality Service is on our logo, so glad you enjoyed your visit. Welcome to the herd!
Every who was working there was super nice and helpful! They answered all of my questions and helped me choose the best product for me.
Thank you for the great review! Customer Service is a huge focus for us, we're so glad you had a good experience. We can't wait to see you again!
Dropped by here to pick up The Boss, it is a successful flower if you do not want an overabundance of cloudiness. Great for in the day time. Smoke was dry, not in the flower was dry, but the texture of the smoke. The smell reminded me of sacks from the 90's, a sort of black and white pepper. Thank you
Thank you for the thorough review of the Boss! We're so glad you liked that strain from our friends at Little River Tree Farms. Welcome to the herd!
I just wanted to mention that this was the north side location
Thanks again for your review. If your product was faulty please come in and we'll get it taken care of.
I liked the fact that I was able to look around at the products without it all being behind a glass case and such like the edibles and bongs/pipes. Very nice staff!
We're glad to hear you like the setup. We wanted to bring people close to the product. Most importantly we're glad to hear you like the staff, that's a huge priority. Thanks again!
This place has it all. I love how they have their flower out on the tables to easily look at and even smell! They have a large variety of products and our budtender was super friendly and knowledgeable. A great experience, we will be back!
Great location! My go to spot!
Music to our ears! Thank you!