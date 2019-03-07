cloud_d on October 11, 2019

This is my third visit to the BB (1 north side, 2 campus corner) First time was ok stuff - turned into butter. Second time I got a sample of the top shelf White Widow from a nice gal last time, so I came back two weeks later for the same, but the fella reaches for a jar next to it (since it was nearly empty) then gives me White Widow#2 (says on the label.) It was nothing like the first top shelf which was strong, nice scent, and sticky. This #2 was so dry I could just crumble it up with my fingers into crumbs and it smells like soap when you light it up. It also gives me a headache, not a happy high. I suggest you dump whoever grew it. And I am sad since I bought an 1/8th. Otherwise, this is a really, really nice store and I love the decor. It is well stocked with good stuff which makes me a bit frustrated to get bad bud.