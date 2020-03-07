192 products
Peyote Cookies (TAXES INCLUDED)
from White Lotus Grow
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Native Roots Pharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oaktown Crippler (TAXES INCLUDED)
from New Moon Cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Packaged 1/8th (TAXES INCLUDED)
from New Moon Cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Cured Resin/1g/Various Strains (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Sunday Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Wax/1g/Super Glue (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Everything's OK
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Cured Hash Rosin/1g/White Widow (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Midnight Oil
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Live Resin/1g/Purple Panty Dropper (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Eco Pharm
87%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Crumble/1g/Gandolf OG (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Twisted Extracts
72.7%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Syringe/1g/Super Lemon Haze (TAXES INCLUDED)
from 1937
85%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Syringe/1g/GDP (TAXES INCLUDED)
from 1937
85%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Syringe/1g/Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) (TAXES INCLUDED)
from 1937
85%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
***SALE*** Live Resin/1g/Zkittlez (TAXES INCLUDED)
from White Mousse Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Syringe/1g/Citral Glue (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Mammoth Processing
65.1%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
6:1 Syringe/1g/Highway Fire (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Mammoth Processing
11.3%
THC
57.9%
CBD
Highway Fire
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
***SALE*** Live Sugar/1g/Berry Slushie (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
67.7%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
***SALE*** Live Budder/1g/Chem Love (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
75.3%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
***SALE*** Live Diamonds Baller Jar/4g/Okie Funk (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
75.6%
THC
___
CBD
$2554 g
In-store only
***SALE*** Live Diamonds Baller Jar/4g/Lemon (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
82.1%
THC
___
CBD
$2554 g
In-store only
***SALE*** Live Diamonds Baller Jar/4g/Orange Juice (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Head of Honey
82.7%
THC
___
CBD
$2554 g
In-store only
Heath Brownie/75mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Sublime Brands
75mg
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Extra Strength/250mg/Sweet Blue Raspberry (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Extra Strength/250mg/Sour Blue Raspberry (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mint Black Bar Brownie/1000mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Korova
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Extra Strength/250mg/Sweet Watermelon (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Extra Strength/250mg/Sour Watermelon (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Sour Jamberry Fruit Chews/100mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sour Peach Fruit Chews/100mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sour Blackberry Fruit Chews/100mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews/100mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sour Tropical Fruit Chews/100mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sour Blue Raspberry Chews/100mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Indica Gummies/50mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Sativa Gummies/50mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
***SALE*** Lemon Drops/120mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Treehorn Productions
120mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Tonic/100mg/Watermelon
from USCP LLC
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Tonic/100mg/Mango
from USCP LLC
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Thin Mint Chocolate Bar/100mg (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Natures Key
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Full Spectrum THC capsules/150mg/Indica (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Full Spectrum THC Capsules/150mg/Hybrid (TAXES INCLUDED)
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
