AmazyDave
Don't even think about stopping here unless you're fully prepared for the dankest flower in town!! If you want some dry ass shit to waste your money on, go somewhere else. This place is sooo dope, I get lit just thinking about it, then I'm stupid couched after partaking!!! I have had three conversations with a fish getting rammed by a monkey while skydiving from a hot air balloon after enjoying the fruits of their labor! $100 grams for $10, I'll take 28 plz!! Don't be a deer in the headlights, run with the Green Buffalo though fields of purple haze!!
What a unique review, thank you so much! We're so glad you have enjoyed our product, we appreciate the support!