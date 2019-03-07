Auntie-c on October 30, 2019

The staff is wonderful. I went in with my mom and we were both impressed. The guy that helped my mom was Amazing! He what's up cousin and understanding as we were learning from him. I really wish I had his name. We purchased some tincture and a vapor cartridge. BOTH are great but I think the Goodnight cartridge has magic powers. 2 puffs and I was out like a light. Best night I've had in a while. 💤