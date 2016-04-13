Nshamilton216
I love that they are always stocked up on the goods! Pre-rolls are always good for only $10 each! I wouldn’t recommend anywhere else but here.
Wonderful staff! Very knowledgeable and great senses of humor
The staff were really nice when we went in! I like Blüm because it’s less chaotic and crazy than other dispensaries like Planet 13. This will definitely be our new spot.
great has everything u need every time - the atm hates me tho XD
Hi Hazyfox, Thank you for your review! We are pleased to hear that our selection was up to par, and you had an excellent experience! We hope to see you again soon! Until then, continue to #BlümFreely and follow us on Instagram @LetsBlum.
Love their CBD products!
Great place! Really laid back and comfortable atmosphere ! Plus, they sell Melting Point Extracts cured resin and the stuff is just gorgeous . Definite 5 stars all around !
Nico Santana was a good budtender I would recommend you to check it out
Love this place. I get quality meds, quality service, sage advice and a wonderful atmosphere. Highly recommend this dispensary.
This location was awesome Nico Santana was very helpful with our service great customer service A1 AF will definitely be coming back here !
Jay is cool ask for him hell take care of you !!!