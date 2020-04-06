467 products
April 420 Specials
Valid 4/5/2020 – 5/1/2020
TONS of specials during April. Visit our website: greencanopysolutions.com Order online and pick up in store and drive thru. Easter Baskets $15-40 specials Cartridges 3/$99 Kief $7 Concentrates 4/$100 $75 & $99 OZ Flower
*See store for details. Limited supplies. Limit 1 per person may apply on select items.
All Products
TUT-Tutankhamon #2
from Top Shelf Growers
25.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tutankhamon
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DG-Diamond OG
from BPK
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
GDN-Golden Berry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSCX
from JSA
17.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV-San Frandendo Valley
from GF
13.65%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DM-Dinamed CBD Flower
from MGT
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
CRM-Criminal
from Top Shelf Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MMS-Mimosa
from DM
17.71%
THC
1.11%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DP-Durban Poison CBD
from Top Shelf Growers
3.41%
THC
6.81%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
SHH-She Hulk
from Unknown Brand
14.7%
THC
___
CBD
$751 oz
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles-FYP
from Unknown Brand
12.2%
THC
___
CBD
$751 oz
In-store only
STB-Strawnana
from DMG
26.69%
THC
1.58%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pnh-Pineapple Haze
from JSA
18.2%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GDB-Grandaddy Black
from Unknown Brand
16.7%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Grand Daddy Black
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CS-Carl Sagan
from Unknown Brand
16.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Carl Sagan
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CDR-Cali Dream
from GF
17.45%
THC
3.63%
CBD
Cali Dream
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ARC-Alien Rock Candy
from DMG
14.04%
THC
0.89%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
WIF-Wifi OG
from GF
17.4%
THC
0.74%
CBD
Wi-Fi
Strain
$6½ g
In-store only
BB-Big Bud
from Top Shelf Growers
19.46%
THC
1.88%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Prp-Purple Passion
from DMG
14.22%
THC
1.48%
CBD
Purple Passion
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
KT-King Tut
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$991 oz
In-store only
GHF-Ghost Fuel
from SGF
28%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DS-Death Star
from GF
17.59%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
CLG-Citral Glue
from SGF
27.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
BDD-Blue Dream CBD
from Top Shelf Growers
9.5%
THC
5.74%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
WM- Full Spectrum Live Resin-Chem Tina 1G
from RTP
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
WM-Concentrates
from RTP
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Helix Cartridge -0.5G Grape Stomper OG
from Helix
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.95each
In-store only
SP- Live Resin Sugar-Blue Cookies x XJ13 1G
from Sooner Pure, llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Helix Cartridge -0.5G Gorilla Glue #4
from Helix
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.95each
In-store only
SP- Live Resin Sugar- Blue Cookies 1G
from Sooner Pure, llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
USCP-Syringe Purple Blue Dream
from USCP
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
USCP-Syringe Trainwreck
from USCP
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
SP-Concentrates
from Sooner Pure, llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Moon Rocks Watermelon-1G
from Xen Xtractions
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Moon Rocks Strawberry-1G
from Xen Xtractions
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
USCP-Orange Cookies 1G
from USCP
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.95each
In-store only
XENCarts-AK47 1G-35/65 Sativa
from Xen Xtractions
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.95each
In-store only
XENCarts-Insane Punch 1G-50/50 Hybrid
from Xen Xtractions
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.95each
In-store only
DM CART -Cherry Crush 1.2G
from DM
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
