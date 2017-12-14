waxtaxandrelax on November 26, 2018

They sell “shatter” that is more of a waxy goo. When the price of a premium item is that high, you expect a premium product. Don’t appreciate spending $100+ on trash. Plus tax of course. First dispo I’ve ever encountered in Michigan that taxes. A few shatters were really really good and then they just fell off completely. I’ll be shopping elsewhere because of that aspect. That’s just me though. They’re a professional and clean dispo but their concentrate products are underwhelming and short stocked.