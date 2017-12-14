Buzzbones
Selection is GREAT on bud,wax and concentrate carts. All the people know their products and are very professional and they have a guard on duty! What more could you ask! And Stephanie is great, always welcoming and goes above and beyond.
4.7
10 reviews
OMG if you haven't tried the Cannaboyd, you must! Way to go again Detroit Genetics!
They charge tax and just take money from people in order to stay in business. Than when you ask them about it they get all shady!!! Scandalous dispensary breaking state laws. Never should anyone go here.
The budtenders here are amazing, caring and very helpful. They have a huge selection of well just whatever you desire and the Quality is on point. 💛💛 thank you all for thinking about me during my surgery.
Great place. They didn't have what I wanted but they worked with me to find something that matched it exactly. Definitely coming back
Love it
My absolute all time favorite dispensary they have the best deals and tenders around!!
They sell “shatter” that is more of a waxy goo. When the price of a premium item is that high, you expect a premium product. Don’t appreciate spending $100+ on trash. Plus tax of course. First dispo I’ve ever encountered in Michigan that taxes. A few shatters were really really good and then they just fell off completely. I’ll be shopping elsewhere because of that aspect. That’s just me though. They’re a professional and clean dispo but their concentrate products are underwhelming and short stocked.
The one and only spot i know that always has fire on every shelf,they always show me love when im in.Go grab urself a foot long roller from my homie they work great 4.5 to 5 grams anythin more it wont burn rite
My only spot to go