Green Cross Cannabis Emporium - Bend

Bend, OR
1 Review of Green Cross Cannabis Emporium - Bend

January 15, 2024
Green Cross is a nice dispensary. It’s not all pre-measured flower so you can actually see and smell what you are getting. It’s right in the way to Mt.Bachelor. They have ounce deals quite often in the $40-60 range. I do shop here regularly.