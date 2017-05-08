Jonnyboy11111111
Joe was amazing such a cutie
4.8
10 reviews
Had a 80 dollar ounce of passion fruit ended up being $120 not the 80 they advertised and the bud looked nothing like the picture. Looked like lawn mower weed. Never got the free gram of wax for spending over 100 as a first time patient either. This place is all around a joke. Go anywhere else but here
As a long time client, I’m not too happy with the price increases across the board all over town. I trust that as the volumes of tested weed across the state increases, that the price vs quality will continue to improve. Always fire, always friendly.
Great place will definitely be a repeat customer
very nice place and good prices
The location is clean, young lady was nice but not very helpful in strain selection. Prices are ridiculously high compared to their competitors that are within walking distance. $110 for (2) 1/8 of which I’ve paid around $80 for the same stuff. This was my first visit, and probably my last.
This site,does not have the correct information,about deals ,bargains and or discounts,please call ahead or just go there!!
No one ever picks up the phone or responds to email.
Good loud still looking for Larry og
Great selection and great help but I felt a little rushed being my first time here