RasAllah8177 on July 12, 2019

Took the time to drive here from Corvallis hands down one of the best in the business! Made us feel right at home and was an honor to meet these ladies! We look forward to visiting again soon and can’t wait to get good quality Cannabis for a great price! Also the Space Cowboy resides here so just ask about it no Jokeing around 😎 Thanks Kat&Ras