amazing dispensary awesome educated staff AND great #topshelf products!
PaulaClingan
on November 3, 2019
Always a friendly bud tenders. And loving my flower.!!!
Bcreb52
on October 28, 2019
I love this place! Its the best! I hate going anywhere else!
Jazzayman420
on October 24, 2019
great people! and great flower!
Annashem
on October 17, 2019
Awesome location! Loved the place and the flower and everything else! Got to meet the owner! Awesome guy! If I was gonna work at a dispensary, i would want it to be his..
Bblu
on October 12, 2019
Very clean,professional and friendly as well as knowledgeable! Very relaxing climate and the flower is definitely top shelf! love that it's closer to the west side. some of the best biscotti and death star in tulsa!
ArmyVet1983
on October 12, 2019
The budtenders here are down to earth and all about the customer. Their prices are great and the product is superb!
Okielix06
on October 8, 2019
Decent selection with different price levels, employees were helpful and infomative, nice atmosphere
Ashlea15
on October 5, 2019
Great dispensary with a great product selection. Flower is amazing! Will return!