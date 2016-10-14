dispensary
Medical
Green Cure - Detroit
Unverified listing
Is this your business?
Level up to post deals, update your store info, upload your menu, respond to reviews, and much more!claim now
This dispensary is currently unverified
About this dispensary
Green Cure - Detroit
Leafly member since 2016
Followers: 7
18002 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI
StorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed
1 Review of Green Cure - Detroit
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere