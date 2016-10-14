dispensary
Medical

Green Cure - Detroit

Detroit, MI
375.3 miles away

Unverified listing

Is this your business?

Level up to post deals, update your store info, upload your menu, respond to reviews, and much more!

claim now

This dispensary is currently unverified

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

Green Cure - Detroit

Leafly member since 2016

Followers: 7
18002 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI
Call 313-826-0205
StorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed

1 Review of Green Cure - Detroit

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere