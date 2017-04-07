magicmkv on April 23, 2017

These guys waited to open, even with all the expenses till they could do it right. Minor printer issues aside. THC % might not be the highest around, but it's damn good. And the lack of sticks and leaves speaks volumes about their quality control and trimming. For opening weekend, hands down best yet in Alaska. I can only assume the products will continue to improve and the prices to drop as time goes by. Worth the drive up from anchorage any day.