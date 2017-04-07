Mrsgreengiggles
I really love the atmosphere there, it is very happy and upbeat, but totally caters to what the consumer is feeling. Very knowledgeable in all their products, and I love their recycling program there.
4.8
10 reviews
Knowledgeable recommendations from budtenders, friendly shop!
Great bud tenders and a friendly atmosphere. I love how they pick the buds out of a fresh jar and measure/weight the product right in front of you. Buds were full of the great hairs and turpines. We will definitely be back for more.
this is by far my favorite dispensary. The staff is awesome and the flower is killer. I live out in willow and almost always find it worth the drive in.
This place is clean but welcoming. the staff was very friendly and educated. Great selection and prices!
Friendly AF.
Really nice people with lots of toys and great in house strains. Great selection of concentrates too
Amazing Shop with Amazing People.
great location, awesome tenders and clean atmosphere, Brett definitely is a wealth of knowledge
These guys waited to open, even with all the expenses till they could do it right. Minor printer issues aside. THC % might not be the highest around, but it's damn good. And the lack of sticks and leaves speaks volumes about their quality control and trimming. For opening weekend, hands down best yet in Alaska. I can only assume the products will continue to improve and the prices to drop as time goes by. Worth the drive up from anchorage any day.