supergraham on December 16, 2014

Best quality for $45 eighths that I have found. The staff is helpful and always offers good recommendations. Great indicas are located here, some interesting strains that I haven't seen at other places or on this site. They also have a pretty good variety of potent sativas also. My friends come here just for their selection of waxes. They are located in Van Nuys so you have to expect a somewhat shady storefront but luckily they are tucked away in a guarded lot with plenty of parking.