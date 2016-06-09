mknetz7421519 on August 5, 2019

this is my regular despencery. I think that you can get the cheapest stuff at another place but the price here is really good for the type of product you get. the best customer service I've seen is here. the flowers had me so baked once that I was speaking jibberish, so just be careful if you are not from CO or don't smoke much. overall I give this place a 5 star out of 5 stars. I have heard that the other location in Glenwood, down on the other side of town has a better selection of products. I brought my first CBD product here with help from the budtenders. it was a wonderful 1/1 CBD/THC tincture. the only thing that I can say I've ever been disappointed with is that they don't have an CBD heavy flowers. I still wouldn't pass the place up if it was up to me. in fact I have gone on day trips on the bus from rifle just to go to the green dragon and I spend most of the day hanging out around Glenwood Springs. I really love this despencery and it is a must stop for anyone who considers themselves to be a marijuana connoisseur.