This was my second time in, and both times I was the only costomer. They have some pretty low prices on a lot of stuff, even when it's not on sale, but can't say I like their setup. I knew exactly what three items I wanted, and the guy took my order on his tablet. After that, you go to the window and the guy double checked on what I wanted and then packaged it up in a bag and stapled it. I checked the receipt and it checked out, so I left, but I should haved ripped open the bag and checked my stuff. I got home (I live in Santa Maria) , opened the bag and bam! Wrong preroll was packed by Rodolpho. So, the receipt had the right items, but he just gave me a Watermelon Short Cookies instead of Tropical Slushie. So disappointing, especially because it would be 40 minutes of driving just to take that sh!@ back. I always tip, but in this case, I regret it. I'm the only customer with only three items....and one is wrong. I've been to over 20 dispensaries and this is the first wrong order.