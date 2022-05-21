Green Era Cannabis - Mendon
Green Era Cannabis - Mendon
Green Era LLC is a friendly local dispensary with convenient locations in Mendon and Fitchburg, MA. We're known for our excellent selection of cannabis products from top brands. We constantly rotate our stock so that there's always something new for you to try. Don't see what you're looking for? Simply let us know and we'll see if we can get it for you! Our goal is to be the only cannabis store you'll ever have to visit. Find everything you're looking for all under one roof.
25 Cape Road, Mendon, MA
License MR282902
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
12pm-8pm
