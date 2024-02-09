Green Flash Delivery

Green Flash is a true Boston Delivery service. We are actually in Boston and run by locals. We curate our menu based off of years of relationships with Massachusetts best brands. We add what we think are the best products and get them to you faster than anyone else. Not just faster but also cheaper than going to a dispensary. No delivery fees and no delays. Give us a try as we launch our delivery service. We are offering great deals to new customers to help us build our new service.